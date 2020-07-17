Pandemia: Latinos In Crisis is now available to stream on CBSNews and will premiere on CBSN this Sunday, July 19th at 9:00 PM ET. This special highlights the stories of disparity, inequity and leadership in the Latinx community amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The full special runs just under 50 minutes and features first-hand accounts from members of the Latinx community who have been affected most during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Check your local listings for more information.