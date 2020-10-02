(CBS Local)–CBS announced the return of the CBS Sunday Movie Nights on Oct. 4, with six fan-favorite films from the Paramount Pictures library. The movies include three back to school-themed comedies like “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Old School,” and “Clueless”. There’s a thriller just in time for Halloween in “Scream,” an out-of-this-world action adventure with “Star Trek Beyond” and a comedy to enjoy during Thanksgiving weekend in “Coming To America.” The first five movies will air on consecutive Sundays through Nov. 1 and “Coming To America” will be broadcast Nov. 29.
The CBS Sunday Movie Nights franchise returned earlier this year with six classic Paramount Pictures Films (airing from May 3 through June 7). It was last featured on the network schedule in 2006.
Sunday episodes of BIG BROTHER featuring the nomination ceremony will move to Mondays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) as of Oct. 5.
CBS SUNDAY NIGHT MOVIES Schedule for October/November
|
Oct. 4
|
OLD SCHOOL
|
9:30-11:30 PM, ET/9:00-11:00 PM, PT
|
|
|
|
Oct. 11
|
CLUELESS
|
9:30-11:30 PM, ET/9:00-11:00 PM, PT
|
|
|
|
Oct. 18
|
FERRIS BUELLER’S DAY OFF
|
8:00-10:30 PM, ET/PT
|
|
|
|
Oct. 25
|
SCREAM
|
9:00-11:30 PM, ET/8:30-11:00 PM, PT
|
|
|
|
Nov. 1
|
STAR TREK BEYOND
|
8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT
|
|
|
|
Nov. 29
|
COMING TO AMERICA
|
9:00-11:30 PM, ET/8:30-11:00 PM, PT