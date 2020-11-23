Bob Hearts Abishola is back tonight at 8:30PM ET/PT with the second episode of the show’s sophomore season on CBS. Season two of Bob Hearts Abishola sees stars Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku engaged as the pair from seemingly different worlds continue building a life together.

CBS’ Matt Weiss spoke to Olowofoyeku and Gardell ahead of tonight’s episode to discuss being back at work, the show’s second season and what makes Bob and Abishola such a great pair.

MW: Billy, Folake, nice to see you today! Bob Hearts Abishola is back now for season two and with the way that things have gone this year, the first thing I just want to know is how good does it feel to actually be back?

BG: It’s a gift. We’re really, really grateful to be able to work. Warner Brothers has been tremendous to us, taking very good care of us with the testing facility. We’re being as safe as we can go. So far, we put six episodes in the can, nobody sick, everybody still employed, so that’s really all you can ask for.

FO: It feels great. When we wrapped season one, first I was sad because we didn’t get to finish the entire season. We were short two episodes. I looked forward to getting some rest. Then I went back to work and I was surprised by how much I’ve missed everyone. It was so good; I say I’m surprised because I went to boarding school from the age of 10. I like to flaunt that I don’t really miss people [laughs] but it was good to see everyone. It’s good to be working. It’s like Billy says, we are fortunate to be in a space to be working right now. I’m grateful for that. Warner Brothers is taking very good care of us.

MW: When season two does start back up, congratulations are in order! We kick things off with an engagement. That’s great for Bob and Abishola but there’s some stuff to work through with the fact that Abishola still has a husband already. Where are we going to go from here?

FO: I don’t know if a lot of people know this but we don’t know very much in advance what’s going to happen in the season, but what I would love to see is a wedding in Nigeria. With COVID and everything I don’t think that’s possible. But it would be great for us perhaps in season three even to all travel to Nigeria and have some episodes there because in Yoruba culture, weddings are sometimes a week-long event. We have an introduction, engagement, have the white wedding that’s in church. Then you have the traditional wedding. Then you have Thanksgiving, that’s already like five episodes for ceremony. It would be great to see that.

MW: Sounds like you can get a whole season out of that. It would just be the wedding season.

BG: I think that’s what this season’s about. It’s about these two really connecting their families. Then her finding her husband connecting with him again. Trying to get the divorce. The great thing about this show is the more they have to overcome the closer they become. That’s what you root for. It’s just a beautiful show. It’s a beautiful sentiment. Beautiful show to be a part of.

MW: It’s very interesting with the show too, how you see the relationship right from the beginning. You see how it builds up to where you guys are now. What is it about Bob and Abishola that does bring them together and that does make them so great together?

FO: They’re two really good people. They seem to be from different worlds but that doesn’t really matter as far as loving is concerned. They’re two really good people and they find loving each other and love and balance.

BG: Love and balance without a question.

MW: Absolutely. We can all use some of that.

BG: Yes!

FO: I think that the show is a good escape for that reason. We do need love and balance right now. There’s a lot going on in our world and this show is a nice escape. A nice reminder that at the end of the day love is really what the goal is, the most important thing .

BG: Absolutely. Chuck Lorre made a good decision. He said we’re going to make love our theme and not COVID. I’m glad that they did that, went that way with it. I think it’s a nice distraction for people right now. I think it’s hard not to root for these two because they’re just fearless in everything they go into. It’s hard not to root for that kind of love. It’s great to be a part of it.

MW: I’m glad you brought up Chuck Lorre. This show like a lot of Chuck Lorre shows does touch on those really important topics but does it with humor in a way that makes it very entertaining to watch…

BG: It’s a smart way. His trademark is yes, we’re going to talk about real things but we’re going to be compassionate and we’re going to let me see an example of kindness and goodness. I think there’s just something magnetic about that. When you believe these characters care about each other you can get you can get vested. I really love what we’re doing that way. I really do.

MW: What’s it like to find that balance between importance and humor?

BG: I think it’s been very easy. Folake is a very giving soul. She’s wonderful and a great actress and our whole cast is great. I think our cast felt immediately, and you tell me if I’m right Folake, but I feel like our cast immediately felt like we were doing something that made your heartbeat in the right direction. It’s so positive immediately that it just kind of carried us.

FO: Yeah, I agree.

MW: What does that mean to each of you to have the show back out, to give people that entertainment and that break from things that are going on in the real world?

FO: It’s surreal sometimes. A lot of times I’m just so extremely grateful. It’s almost like an understatement, but I’m just in awe how everything is just aligned perfectly to be in this situation. I’m hoping we’re giving back by providing a lot of laughter during this time. I’m very glad. I’m very grateful to be in this in this position with this pool of people with this amazing team.

BG: Every now and then the universe puts you in the right place at the right time and if you embrace that good comes from that. Our show is about two people being unafraid to love and I’m a big fan of that.

MW: Absolutely. Great show with a great message and coming at a perfect time when a lot of people really need it. Thank you both and I’m really looking forward to new episodes! All the best, stay safe.

BG: Thanks, happy Holidays!

FO: Thanks, Matt!

MW: Thank you, you too.

