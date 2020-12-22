Missing the Mouse? While most of us haven’t been able to make it to our favorite Disney theme parks this year, with Ashley Craft’s new book “The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook” we can still cook up a little of that Walt Disney magic right in our own homes. The book features 100 Disney-inspired recipes ranging from the classic Dole Whip and Mickey Pretzels to new favorites like blue milk from Star Wars land and Jack Jack’s Cookie Num Nums from Pixar Pier. Perhaps try your hand at baking Gaston’s Giant Cinnamon Rolls — the scrumptious aromas wafting through the house will draw everyone to the kitchen for a cozy morning in. Or follow the recipe below, and settle in with the iconic Dole Whip for a “Moana” movie night. You’re Welcome!

Dole Whip (Adventureland, Magic Kingdom)

Dole Whip is arguably the number one cult-classic favorite treat of all time at Disney Parks. This fruity-sweet snack began in Hawaii on the Dole Plantation, where parched tourists got to sample the sorbet after a walk around the pineapple bushes. Promoted alongside Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room, guests can buy the treat in line for the show and eat it while listening to the “birds sing words and the flowers croon!

Ingredients

Serves: 6

1 cup room-temperature water

1 1⁄2 cups granulated sugar

2 cups chilled pineapple juice

1 tablespoon lime juice

In a medium microwave-safe bowl, combine water and sugar. Microwave 1 minute, stir, then microwave 1 more minute and stir to create a syrup. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours.

Pour pineapple juice into ice cream machine and add 1⁄2 cup chilled syrup. Add lime juice. Follow ice cream machine instructions and run about 20 minutes.

Serve immediately or transfer to a large plastic container, cover, and freeze overnight for a harder consistency.

Did You Know?

The “real” Dole Whip at Disneyland is prepared with a premade powder and water mixture. This recipe can be made at home without purchasing the mix and tastes just like the original!

Excerpted from “The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook” by Ashley Craft. Copyright © 2020 by Simon & Schuster, Inc. Photography by Harper Point Photography. Used with permission of the publisher, Adams Media, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved.

Author Bio:

As a child who grew up in Anaheim, California, Ashley Craft could recite the Star Tours ride by heart, navigate the Park without a map, and fell asleep to the sound of Disneyland fireworks each night in her bedroom. After two internships at Walt Disney World and many, many more visits to the Disney Parks, Ashley is now one of the leading experts of Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Her popular blog, Ashley Crafted, is best known for featuring recipes inspired by Disney Park foods to help people recreate that Disney magic right in their own kitchens. Today, Ashley lives in Kansas with her husband, Danny, and three kids, Elliot, Hazel, and Clifford…but she still makes time to visit the Mouse. Learn more at AshleyCrafted.com.