(CBSNY/CBS Local) — For many people, 2020 can’t end soon enough. The year has been dominated by any number of huge stories, from the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic upheaval, to the latest presidential election and civil unrest following the death of George Floyd. And that doesn’t even include the wildfires that ravaged the west coast or the deaths of Kobe Bryant and many other celebrities.

The coming year — 2021 — can’t possibly be worse than 2020. Or can it? We turn to Psychic Nikki, psychic to the stars, for a few answers. She successfully saw some of what came to be in an eventful year. What does she see for us over the next 12 months?

Let’s get to the biggest question right at the top. Will 2021 be better than 2020? “Absolutely it will be,” says Nikki. “It’s the Age of Aquarius, so there’s a very rare alignment between Saturn and Jupiter today. (This interview took place December 21.). And that hasn’t happened since 1623. Now Aquarius is a humanitarian sign. So people are going to help each other.”

Everyone could use a helping hand, as people have discovered or been reminded of in these trying times. But the struggle is far from over, even with a light at the end of the tunnel.

>>READ: What Psychic Nikki Sees For Us In 2020 And Beyond… Think Robots

“I think 2021 is a year of transition,” says Nikki. “So what you’re going to see is we’re going to try to cure the pandemic. The world will slowly get back to normal, with the vaccines helping. And it’s going to be much better. People will help each other. I think by the fall of 2021, things should start to move in a forward direction, and we should start to get the economy back to normal. We might have to wear masks for a while, but I see it being good now.”

The economy’s recovery depends on vaccinations, and on people returning to work and more normal lives. “I think the economy is going to take time to go forward,” says Nikki. “Because, right now, a lot of people don’t have jobs. The hospitality industry is suffering. I don’t want to say a recession, but close to it. But I think we’ll all come out of this, I do. I think people will find innovative ways to continue. So you don’t have to worry about that. I would watch where you put your money right now because it’s a little volatile.”

Until a much larger percentage of the population is vaccinated, the need for mask-wearing in public will likely continue. “I think going into the spring and summer, when the warmer weather is here, we might be able to take off the mask, depending on how many people have been vaccinated,” Nikki speculates. “Some people might not want to be vaccinated, but the majority will. And I think it’ll start definitely by the fall. Definitely.”

People can look forward to a much more festive and celebratory holiday season in 2021. “I think we’re gonna have a much better Christmas next year, Christmas and New Years,” says Nikki.

A year of transition, as Nikki called it, probably won’t return society to where it was before the pandemic. And that can be a good thing. But there may also be some similarities.

>>READ: What Psychic Nikki Sees For Us In 2019

As Nikki sees it, “people will be more cautious than they were in the past, which is good, as far as cleaning their homes and things like that. And I said last year that people would work out of their homes, and would order food and everything from a central computer. I don’t think people will be back in their offices right away. They may work from home still, till the end of the year, maybe next year. Big corporations may do that with a lot of their people for a while. But human nature is that people, once they know everything, they’re vaccinated, they’re okay, they’re going to go back.”

The new normal, whenever we reach it, will probably be some combination of the way things were, what they’ve become during the pandemic and the yet unforeseen. But Nikki doesn’t see us arriving there this year. “Not right away,” says Nikki. “Not in 2021 so much, more in 2022 2023. People will be back to normal. They’re so starved for having fun, going out to see their friends, going to a movie theater, that they may just do that when things are safe.”

That’s good news for the entertainment and hospitality industries, which have been hit hard during the pandemic. Some celebrities will be primed to reap the benefits, while others may want to be a little more cautious.

“I think Tom Cruise is going to have a bad year,” says Nikki. “I don’t want to be pessimistic, but he blew a fuse on the set. I just think it’s not going to be a great year for him, unfortunately. I like Tom Cruise as an actor, but I’m just getting that. And I think Johnny Depp is going to have a pretty tough time as well.”

Chadwick Boseman’s stellar career ended too soon with his death in August. But Nikki sees him being further recognized posthumously. “He’s going to receive a lot of of awards. He might even be nominated for an Oscar and get an Oscar. He’s gonna get a lot of posthumous awards. It could be for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. I do see Viola Davis maybe being nominated for an Oscar, and maybe winning.”

The future holds good news for the state of the planet. “The planet is going to be cleaned up,” Nikki thinks. “So that’s the good news too. This is a happy prediction. And it’ll be a cleaner, healthier planet, and the population will get healthier.”

Some of that improvement in health will be credited to developments in medicine. “There’s going to be a lot of breakthroughs,” says Nikki, who believes there will be major cures in the coming years. “I see big breakthroughs in medicine. The ocean holds a whole new sphere for the medical industry… sea life and the ocean.”

“They’re going to come up with a cure for cancer. I think it’s coming sooner than later. And also Alzheimer’s. I think they’re going to come up with something for that, and MS. Many medical breakthroughs. And I think they’re going to come up with a new vaccine as well that will help people who have allergies that don’t want to take the current vaccine. So they’ll come up with something new, maybe by the fall.”

If we’re lucky, all of Nikki’s positive predictions will come true, while the negative ones won’t. After a year like 2020, we deserve some good fortune. And maybe her lucky numbers can deliver it.

“I like 1623. I like that number or 16 and 23, because of that alignment and hasn’t happened since 1623,” says Nikki. “And also, I like 4, for some reason, 14. I like those numbers. I like 2021 and 2022. I like all those numbers as well. And I’m getting a number 8 around you as well.”

Happy New Year!