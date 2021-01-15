DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you haven’t received your stimulus payment yet and you’re expecting to receive it in the mail, the IRS is urging people to be careful not to toss it in the trash thinking it’s junk mail.

The agency shared an image of what they payments will look like when they arrive.

Some people will get checks. Some will get debit cards.

AARP said some of its members did toss their payments after mistaking the envelopes for scams.

The debit cards come in white envelopes with a Treasury Department seal.

The cards have a Visa logo on the front and they’ve been issued by MetaBank, which is displayed on the back.

The IRS said just because you received a check or a debit card the first time, does’t mean you’ll get payment in the same form this time.