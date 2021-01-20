CORINNA, Maine (CBS) — “Love finds a way” is clearly the guiding message for a couple in Maine caring for two ducks. One of those ducks has disabilities.

They call him Wry – he has what’s known as wry neck, a condition that makes it hard for him to hold his neck up. This also puts stress on his legs and he regularly loses his balance.

“He wasn’t catching himself, he was kind of like tumbling over,” Wry’s owner April Souza said.

But the couple turned to the internet and found a creative way to help.

“I was looking up ideas online,” Souza said. “I found chicken wheelchairs, so I was like, ‘I bet I can do that with ducks.'”

Wry’s parents hope he won’t have to use the wheelchair forever, just until he builds up the strength to be able to walk without falling over.