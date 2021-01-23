(CBS SF/CBS Local) — Police in Daly City, California are investigating an incident in which a woman reportedly pulled a pocketknife on Safeway employees after a dispute about the woman not wearing a mask inside the store.

On Jan. 11 at 6:32 p.m., an officer with the Daly City Police Department responded to a report of a brandishing incident at a Safeway.

An employee said she was working the front registers of the self-checkout section when she saw a woman not wearing a mask cut the line and begin to scan her items.

The employee asked the woman to get out of line and put on a mask, and the woman coughed at the employee and refused to leave.

The woman then started using profanity at the employee as the woman completed paying for her items, and as she walked out of the store, she grabbed a pack of gum and threw it at the employee, police said.

The woman then ran out of the store and was chased by Safeway employees.

As the woman approached her vehicle, she turned around, told everyone to stop following her, and she pulled out a pocketknife and pointed it in the direction of the employees, police said.

The woman then fled the scene.