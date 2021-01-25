DENVER (CBS4) — Dominion Voting Systems, based in Denver, is suing former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani for $1.3 billion. They are going after him for defamation because of his claims about election fraud.

The lawsuit claims Giuliani launched a “launched a viral disinformation campaign about Dominion that reached millions of people” that exposed the company “to the most extreme hatred and contempt.” It also claims the former New York City mayor “exploited election falsehoods” to make money.

Giuliani alleged, on television, Twitter, his radio show and podcasts, that Dominion’s machines that were used during the election switched or deleted votes — to benefit President Joe Biden.

Giuliani also repeatedly claimed Dominion was founded in Venezuela, for the purpose of rigging elections.

“Giuliani has directly accused Dominion of fraud, election fixing, conspiracy, and bribery, which are serious crimes,” lawyers for Dominion wrote.

“For Dominion — whose business is producing and providing voting systems for elections — there are no accusations that could do more to damage Dominion’s business or to impugn Dominion’s integrity, ethics, honesty, and financial integrity.”

This is the second defamation lawsuit Dominion has filed in recent weeks. Dominion is also suing President Trump’s former lawyer, Sidney Powell, for defamation.