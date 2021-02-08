NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Richland Hills, Texas police officer Matt Boyd delivered a baby in under ten minutes after arriving to help a mother in labor.

“I just fell back on my training for what to do. Let’s be honest – Momma did more work than I did,” said Officer Boyd.

It was the early morning hours of February 3 that Boyd called on his experience serving as an EMT for two and a half years in Hood County before joining the department in 2018. He was finishing up an over-night shift when the call went out from down the street from where he was wrapping up.

“Dispatch notified us of a childbirth call that I was about a quarter of a mile away from.”

Boyd was the first to arrive, even before the ambulance and the mother was just moments from giving birth in her home. He remained calm when he arrived at 4:26 a.m. and by 4:32 a.m., a healthy, baby boy had entered the world.

“You try to remember what questions are important for transferring the patient care and you just try and remember the important things. Making sure the kid is breathing, and Mom’s doing good,” said Boyd.

A future first time Dad, Boyd is expecting the arrival of his child in April.

He jokingly said he and his colleagues all agree this experience proves he is up for the task.

“Everyone who thinks that I am going to pass out in the delivery room has recanted their statement.”

The baby’s family was not available for this story but officer Boyd says when the time is right he would love to reunite with them and see how the baby is doing.

“What a great example of outstanding service and compassion, no matter the call. Officer Boyd went above and beyond to help the baby boy and keep Mom as calm as possible. Officer Boyd is a credit to our department and just one example of all the great men and women who serve our community every day, every call,” said Assistant Chief Rick Scott.