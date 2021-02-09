NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas Republican Congressman Ron Wright has died.

Wright, who had been battling lung cancer since 2020 and recently contracted COVID-19, died Sunday night.

After announcing that he had tested positive for the virus more than two weeks ago, Wright confirmed that he had been in quarantine since January 15. One of his last statements said that he was ‘experiencing minor symptoms,’ was overall felling ‘okay’, and would continue working from home.

A statement released on behalf of the family said, in part —

“Over the past few years, Congressman Wright had kept a rigorous work schedule on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives and at home in Texas’ Congressional District 6 while being treated for cancer. For the previous two weeks, Ron and Susan had been admitted to Baylor Hospital in Dallas after contracting COVID-19. RELATED: 'Momma Did All The Work,' Texas Police Officer Delivers Baby Within Minutes Congressman Wright will be remembered as a constitutional conservative. He was a statesman, not an ideologue. Ron and Susan dedicated their lives to fighting for individual freedom, Texas values, and above all, the lives of the unborn.”

Wright, who was just reelected in November, was in his second term in the U.S. House. He represented the 6th Congressional District which encompasses Arlington, other parts of Tarrant County and rural areas south of North Texas, including Waxahachie and Corsicana.

Wright is survived by his wife, Susan; two sons; a daughter; a brother; nine grandchildren and extended family.

The 67-year-old is the first sitting member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.