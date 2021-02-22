MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (CBS) – The competitive juices appear to be flowing for Cam Newton, even in the offseason.

A clip went viral Sunday, showing Cam Newton exchanging words with a young person at a youth football tournament.

The video appears to be from a 7-on-7 tournament in South Carolina where Newton’s C1N team was playing.

Cam got a little triggered 👀 pic.twitter.com/D7MZkLdorg — Justin Ramos (@patriotsnews247) February 21, 2021

In the clip, a teenager on the sidelines can be heard shouting to Newton “You’re a free agent!” and describing the quarterback as “a–.”

Newton, a free agent after spending one season with the Patriots, replies “I’m rich” and asks where the boy’s parents are.

As for the quarterback’s NFL future, it’s unclear if a return to the Patriots is in the cards. Mike Reiss of ESPN recently said he wouldn’t rule out a return to New England.