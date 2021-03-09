LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Lawmakers in California are making a push for gender-neutral toy departments to encourage more tolerance and open-mindedness in parents and children.

“He likes to play with dolls and whatever and it’s not hurting anybody,” said Bella Valencia, a shopper. “So putting them together not really gonna make a difference. He loves to sing all the princess songs and everything.”

The assembly bill would prohibit big box stores from displaying gender on aisle signs.

If they don’t comply, they may face a $1,000 fine.

Chapman University Law Professor Marisa Cianciarulo, who taught gender studies, says if passed, the bill would only further polarize voters.

“I think it’s a very well-intentioned bill,” Cianciarulo said. “I think there are more effective more consensus-building ways to achieve progressive values than this type of legislation that says we are just gonna penalize anyone who doesn’t agree with those values.”

Retail consulting expert, Burt Flickinger, says this is not the time to create more regulations for struggling retailers.

“Hero and hazard pay should be the priority and gender assortment, while well-intentioned, is an idea for next year when we are out of the COVID-19 crisis,” Flickinger said.