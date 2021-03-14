(CBS) – The stars were out in force for the GRAMMYs red carpet tonight on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. While this year’s awards were a little different than many of the previous 62 awards, viewers were still treated to some incredible performances, impressive wins and of course, stunning fashion.
Check out the list below for the nine individuals who stole the show before the show!
1) Taylor Swift
Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
2) Harry Styles
3) Lizzo
4) Jhene Aiko
5) Dua Lipa
6) Billie Eilish And Finneas
7) HAIM
8) Noah Cyrus
9) Black Pumas
