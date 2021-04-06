By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Centers for Disease Control has released new guidance on transmission of COVID-19 from contaminated surfaces.

The CDC says that people can get infected via contaminated surfaces, but the risk is now low.

The CDC Director says regular cleaning of these surfaced with soap or detergent works. Disinfection is not always necessary.

“Disinfection is only recommended in indoor settings, schools, and homes, where there has been a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the CDC.

In most cases, fogging, fumigation, and electrostatic spraying is not recommended as a primary method of disinfection and actually carries several safety risks.

Surface transmission can also be reduced by wearing masks consistently and correctly.

For more information on the updated guidance on cleaning surfaces, click here.