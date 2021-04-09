PHILADELPHIA (CBS Philly) — President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s ties to Pennsylvania are inspiring a new road trip. The Pennsylvania Tourism Office launched the Biden Trail, a self-guided tour that features 14 stops that highlight the first family’s ties to the Keystone State.

The stops include the president’s boyhood home in Scranton’s Green Ridge neighborhood. Biden lived at the home for the first 10 years of his life. The property is privately owned and isn’t open to the public but shouldn’t prevent anyone from grabbing a picture.

Other stops in Scranton include Green Ridge Little League, Hank’s Hoagies, St. Paul’s Church & Grade School, and Manning’s Dairy Farm.

In the Philadelphia area, the tour suggests visiting Kelly Drive, which is a favorite running route for the first lady, and Franklin Fountain, where she loves to grab a scoop of ice cream.

The tour also suggests visits to Upper Moreland High School, where the first lady’s story begins, the University of Pennsylvania and Parc & The Dandelion Rittenhouse.

To see the full list of places on the Biden Trail, click here.