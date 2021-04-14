(CBS Local)- The Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) inaugural season debuts this summer on CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ and the series now has its broadcast crew for all six races. Starting on June 12, the series will run races on six straight Saturday nights in primetime on CBS.

Allen Bestwick will handle the play-by-play duties with former NBA player and NASCAR team owner Brad Daugherty serving as an analyst. Lindsay Czarniak will be the host for the broadcasts and Matt Yocum takes viewers into the pits as a reporter providing behind the scenes content with drivers and crew members.

Joining those four broadcast veterans will be a trio of former drivers to serve as a driver analyst for two races each on the schedule. Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick will join the crew for the season’s first two races at Stafford Motor Speedway and Knoxville Raceway. Then, current IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe will hop on the mic for the third race at Eldora Speedway on June 26. He will also be with the crew for the season finale on July 17 at Nashville Fairgrounds. For the fourth and fifth races at Lucas Oil Raceway and Slinger Speedway, former IndyCar driver Dario Franchitti will provide his analysis.

“The exceptional broadcast crew we have put together is a great reflection of what SRX is all about, bringing together all-stars from a variety of racing backgrounds to create a made-for-TV racing experience,” said Pam Miller, CBS Sports SRX Producer in a statement. “Each member of the team brings his or her own unique experience in the racing world with deep knowledge of the legacies involved and the entertainment value of racing. Between the amazing drivers behind the wheel, best-in-class television production and historic tracks, SRX will be a tremendous viewing experience for race fans across the nation.”

The SRX series was created in 2020 by The Montag Group, NASCAR Hall of Famers Ray Evernham and Tony Stewart and investor George Pyne. The six race series features drivers from a wide variety of backgrounds all going head-to-head on short tracks. The drivers who will be competing in the inaugural series are: Stewart, Tony Kanaan, Willy T Ribbs, Paul Tracy, Helio Castroneves, Bobby Labonte, Bill Elliott, Ernie Francis Jr., Michael Waltrip and Marco Andretti.

The full schedule for the first SRX season on CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ is as follows:

Saturday June 12- Stafford Motor Speedway

Saturday June 19- Knoxville Raceway

Saturday June 26- Eldora Speedway

Saturday July 3- Lucas Oil Raceway

Saturday July 10- Slinger Speedway

Saturday July 17- Nashville Fairgrounds