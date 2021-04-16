FORESTHILL (CBS13) — Authorities say a deputy in Placer County, near Sacramento, California, who was investigating a mail theft case found out he himself was a victim of the suspect.

The sheriff’s office says, back on April 9, a local store called Worton’s Market called to report a possible case of check fraud, where two checks totaling around $500 looked to have been forged in someone else’s name.

With one of the checks being made out to 22-year-old Foresthill resident Micah Ward, a deputy soon showed up at his home to find out how the check had ended up in his hands.

As the deputy soon learned, Ward had allegedly stolen the checks during a mailbox theft back in March.

Further, the sheriff’s office says the deputy discovered that some of his own mail had been stolen in that same incident.

Ward is also suspected in a burglary spree across Placer County. Golf clubs, a Honda generator, a snowboard, a toilet set, and several other items were among the things taken.

Deputies took Ward into custody and he is now facing charges of burglary, grand theft, mail theft, check fraud, identity theft, and committing a felony while out on bail, among other crimes.