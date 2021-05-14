(CBS) – Blue Bloods will air the show’s 11th season finale starting on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ starting this Friday at 9:00PM ET/PT. In “The End” shockwaves ripple through the Reagan family when Danny discovers that their newest family member, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), is working undercover for the ATF to bring down a gunrunning organization, in the first part of the two-hour 11th season finale. Guest stars include Gloria Reuben as Special Agent Rachel Weber and Annabella Sciorra as M.E. Faith Marconi.

In part two, “Justifies The Means,” the Reagans band together to prevent Joe Hill from being killed in the line of duty like his father when they fear Joe’s cover has been blown within the gunrunning outfit he’s helping the ATF bring down, in the second part of the two-hour 11th season finale. Gloria Reuben guest stars as Special Agent Rachel Weber. Check your local listings for more information.