MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target Corporation announced Monday that face coverings will no longer be required at its stores for guests and staff members who are fully vaccinated — unless it’s required by local ordinances.

According to Target, the move is in response to last week’s updated CDC guidance, which said fully vaccinated individuals can shed masks in most settings, indoors and outdoors.

Gov. Tim Walz has since lifted the state’s mask mandate, saying that local jurisdictions can still make the decision to enforce mask requirements. The cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul continue to enforce mask use in most indoor public places, so mask coverings will still be required at certain Target stores.

More than half of Hennepin County has yet to be fully vaccinated, which means they don’t meet criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for shedding the masks.

“Face coverings will continue to be strongly recommended for guests and team members who are not fully vaccinated and we’ll continue our increased safety and cleaning measures, including social distancing, throughout our stores,” Target said in a statement.

Target is also offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments at nearly all of its CVS pharmacy locations for guests and staff.

As for other stores, the Galleria in Edina said they will no longer enforce masks in public spaces, though individual stores and restaurants are able to enforce their own guidance. The country’s largest retailer, Walmart, also said fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks at their stores.