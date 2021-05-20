BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – In the season 11 premiere of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika Girardi, who flaunts her lavish lifestyle on the show, is facing backlash after accusations that her estranged husband embezzled millions of dollars from vulnerable clients to fund their expensive lives.

Thomas Girardi, once a prominent LA attorney, allegedly pocketed millions of dollars in a wrongful death lawsuit against Boeing awarded to survivors and family members of victims of the 2018 Indonesian plane crash.

Girardi has since been disbarred in California.

Chicago Attorney Jay Edelson, who teamed up with Girardi to represent victims of the 2018 crash, is suing Erika’s ex-husband and says Girardi stole the money and re-victimized those who suffered in that tragedy.

It is unclear if Erika Girardi, who is also a pop-singer, knew about the allegations, though in Edelson’s suit, he alleges that the divorce is a sham meant to protect the couple’s assets.

“You have this kind of celebrity lawyer with his celebrity wife just spending it on who knows what. It really is hard to process,” Edelson told CBSLA’s Lesley Marin

Representatives for Erika and Thomas Girardi did not respond to requests for comment.