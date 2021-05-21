(CBS) – The much anticipated series finale of NCIS: New Orleans comes to CBS and Paramount+ tonight at 10:00PM ET/PT. Tonight’s episode titled, “Laissez les Bons Temps Rouler,” takes place on the eve of Pride’s wedding to Rita, and showscases Connor entering witness protection. Plus Pride must find who attacked Jimmy (Jason Alan Carvell) and Connor (Drew Scheid), while also figuring out Sasha’s (Callie Thorne) ulterior motives regarding their son.

Check out the video above a preview of tonight’s action and be sure to tune in tonight at 10:00PM ET/PT for the series finale of NCIS: New Orleans on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Check your local listings for more information.