PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bill Cosby’s request for parole has been denied. The Pennsylvania Parole Board turned down the former comedian’s attempt on May 11, citing a number of reasons for their decision.
Among them, Cosby won’t participate in a treatment program for sex offenders and violence prevention. The board also cited a negative recommendation from the Department of Corrections, and a failure to develop a parole release plan.
A spokesperson for Cosby says the denial is not surprising as he continues to proclaim his innocence.
Cosby was convicted on sexual assault charges in 2018. He was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison.