NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man was shot in the face while delivering Amazon packages Monday in Brooklyn.

Yellow crime tape marked the scene of yet another shooting in the city. This one around 11 a.m. near Dekalb and Wyckoff avenues in Bushwick. “It is like the pandemic has actually made people crazy it seems like,” Bushwick resident Tammy Murray told WCBS-TV’s Kevin Rincon.

Police said a man walked up to the Amazon truck and fired a single shot, piercing the passenger window.

“It’s just like people just don’t care, they’re just doing it during the day. It just goes to show you how bad it is. It’s just wild,” said tourist Sabrina Santiago.

Witnesses told Rincon there was some sort of fender bender, followed by an argument on the street. Police said the driver was sitting inside the truck when he was shot. The bullet grazed his face.

Family of the 22-year-old victim showed up to drive the truck away. They told Rincon he was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

“It’s crazy. Kids, people walking around here, it’s a busy section,” one witness said. “Gun violence in New York City is crazy.”

People in the neighborhood said they’re concerned for their own safety.

“Like me, I’m on my way to work. I could have been walking by and been the one getting shot,” said Murray. “We’re all worried now.”

As the investigation continues, so does the search for the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

WCBS-TV’s Kevin Rincon contributed to this report.