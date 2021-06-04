Menu
Stream The Memorial Tournament
Watch the Memorial Tournament live from Muirfield Village.
Memorial Tournament Preview: Muirfield Village 'Produces Great Champions On A Spectacular Stage,' Says CBS Sports' Jim Nantz
A strong Memorial Tournament field will be seeing the once-familiar course at Muirfield Village Golf Club for the first time since the major renovations.
Video
CBS+
Latest Headlines
Kennedy Center Honors: Star-Studded Group Of Performers Set To Salute This Year's Honorees On June 6 On CBS
The annual Kennedy Center Honors are set to air this Sunday on CBS with a packed list of tribute performers.
Floyd Mayweather Vs. Logan Paul: How To Watch, Stream 'Bragging Rights' Pay-Per-View
Showtime Sports has all the action live for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul exhibition match.
Marco Andretti & Tony Kanaan On Superstar Racing Series: 'It's Totally Cool, Something That I've Never Done'
The two IndyCar veterans are among a wide array of drivers gearing up for the inaugural season of the new series.
'It's A Multi-Generational Show': Courtney Nichole On Season 2 Of BET's 'Assisted Living'
The star of "Assisted Living" on BET previews season two and shares what it is like to work with Tyler Perry.
'These Shows Established A New Vision Of America': David Kamp On Book 'Sunny Days,' 'Sesame Street' & 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood'
Author David Kamp explains in his new book how shows like "Sesame Street" and "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" changed the fabric of American culture.
'It Was Like Snooki Never Left': Vinny Guadagnino & Angelina Pivarnick On MTV's 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation'
Vinny & Angelina preview a brand new season of MTV's hit show "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" and share what it was like to have Snooki back in the mix.
Travel
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
Final Four Guide: Best Breweries To Visit While You're In Minneapolis
Beer-lovers visiting Minneapolis for the Final Four won’t have to go far to find Minnesota’s most beloved beers. Walk in any direction out of U.S. Bank Stadium and you’ll probably find a bar or restaurant serving craft beers from the Twin Cities, the North Shore and other parts of “The Land of 10,000 Beers." But for hop heads seeking a more direct experience of the state’s brewing culture, there are a few places that need to be on your radar, because they’re well worth the Lyft ride.
Final Four Guide: 5 Restaurants To Try Near U.S. Bank Stadium
In Minneapolis for the Final Four and want to try the restaurants where Minneapolitans love to eat? Look no further. Below are some of the most beloved spots in the City of Lakes within walking distance, or a short Lyft ride, from U.S. Bank Stadium.
