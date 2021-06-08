WESTLEY, Calif. (CBS Sacramento) – A woman who was gunned down during an attempted carjacking outside an Executive Inn in California was identified by her family as Elizabeth Mann, a mother of three and a grandmother of eight. Tierra Davis, 18, is now in custody for the shooting.

The family tells KOVR-TV that Mann, a 60-year-old resident of Tracy, California was the type of person who was generous enough to give a person the last dollar out of her pocket.

Cherri Booth ​was a guest at the inn and saw the aftermath of the violence as the Manns’ son rushed outside. “It just breaks my heart because that trickled down to all of her children, grandchildren. It’s so not fair,” Booth said.

Deputies later arrested Davis, who was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on charges related to the homicide and attempted carjacking.

At around 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to reports of shots fired along the 7100 block of McCracken Road in Westley. Multiple callers reported the shooting. Now, investigators are looking into possible connections to a larger crime spree spanning Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties.

Right now, Stockton police are investigating whether or not Davis is the same suspect who allegedly carjacked and shot a man multiple times near Center and First streets less than an hour before the motel shooting.

Michelle Matlock says she heard the gunshots. “I don’t know, I heard some pop, pop, pop. I didn’t know what it was,” she said.

Investigators said it’s believed Davis was also involved in a crash on I-5 with the car related to the carjacking in Stockton.

Booth said she prays for Mann’s family and wonders why an 18-year-old would resort to such violence. “I don’t know what her motive was or why she felt so desperate that she had to kill someone. She could’ve taken off in the car,” she said.