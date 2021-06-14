(CBS Local)– The Late Show with Stephen Colbert announced it will return to The Ed Sullivan Theater Monday, June 14 with a full, vaccinated audience. After more than a year and 205 episodes produced without a live audience, The Late Show is looking forward to safely welcoming fans back to The Ed Sullivan, which features the largest studio audience of any late night or sketch comedy series.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @ColbertLateShow will return to The Ed Sullivan Theater on June 14 welcoming back a full and fully-vaccinated studio audience. It's the first network late night show to make that move.@MegOliver explains. pic.twitter.com/ECICWlDRgN — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) May 24, 2021

“Over the last 437 days, my staff and crew (and family!) have amazed me with their professionalism and creativity as we made shows for an audience we couldn’t see or hear,” said Colbert. “I look forward to once again doing shows for an audience I can smell and touch.”

The plan to return to the theater is consistent with New York State’s adoption of the CDC guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals and has been reviewed by the state. Guests will be required to show proof of being fully vaccinated prior to entering. Face masks will be optional. All staff and crew members will continue to be tested prior to commencing work on a regular basis, as well as screened daily for symptoms. In addition, a COVID-19 compliance officer will be on staff to monitor and enforce all health and safety COVID-19 protocols.

The Late Show has been producing episodes remotely as “A Late Show” since March 16, 2020, when Colbert became the first late night host to return to the air, delivering his monologue from his bathtub at home. The show has since moved its remote production capabilities to South Carolina and back to the offices of The Ed Sullivan Theater building. To date, “A Late Show” has produced 205 episodes remotely since leaving the theater, 16 of them live.

The Late Show has dominated as the most watched program in late night for the last five consecutive years. The series is a production of The Late Show Inc. and airs weeknights (11:35 PM-12:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart are the executive producers.

Additional information about in-studio guests for the week of June 14 will be announced at a later date.