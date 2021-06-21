(CBS) – ViacomCBS announced the company’s latest addition to its growing slate of Paramount+ original films today, a new comedy called Jerry And Marge Go Large starring Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening and inspired by true events. The film will be directed by Academy Award winner David Frankel and principal production will begin this July in Georgia.
Jerry And Marge Go Large is written by Emmy nominee Brad Copeland and will be produced by Academy Award nominee Gil Netter, Levantine Films, and executive produced by Kevin Halloran.
Jerry And Marge Go Large tells the true story of retiree Jerry Selbee, who discovered a mathematical loophole in the Massachusetts lottery and, with the help of his wife, Marge, won $27 million dollars and used the money to revive their small Michigan town. Check back here for more information as it becomes available and explore the peak of entertainment with Paramount+.