(CBS) – CBS has partnered with multi-platinum rapper, singer and songwriter Flo Rida to feature the world premiere of his as-yet-unreleased latest summer anthem, “Summer’s Not Ready,” in a vibrant promotional campaign for CBS’ hot summer originals, Big Brother and Love Island.

Showcasing Flo Rida’s upbeat song and the return of the CBS original series Big Brother and Love Island, the dynamic campaign launches today (June 23) and will continue throughout the summer with an array of new content reminding viewers that CBS is heating up once again as the summer destination for these popular reality shows. Appearing on multiple CBS platforms (from broadcast to streaming to social accounts), the campaign will extend across additional ViacomCBS brands as well.

Also, starting fresh for the summer, CBS is archiving all of its more than 5,000 previous posts on its Instagram account today and will make a splash by kicking off the @CBSTV refresh with the fun Flo Rida/CBS Summer campaign.

The song “Summer’s Not Ready” will be officially released on June 29.

Big Brother and Love Island premiere on Wednesday, July 7th. Big Brother kicks off the night with a live 90-minute episode (8:00-9:30 PM, live ET/delayed PT), followed by the 90-minute season premiere of the romantic competition series Love Island (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT).

Both shows will air on CBS and be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+, where fans will also be able to find exclusive content throughout the season. Check your local listings for more information.