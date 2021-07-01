Filed Under:big brother

(CBS) – Big Brother has announced the 16 all-new Houseguests who will embark on the 23rd season of the series when they move into the “BB Beach Club” during the live 90-minute premiere event on  Wednesday, July 7th starting at 8:00 live ET/delayed PT on CBS. The show will also be available to stream live and on demand with the CBS app or Paramount+, where fans will also be able to watch the 24/7 live feed and find exclusive content throughout the season.

This season’s cast includes a Flight Attendant, Make-Up Artist, Start-up Founder, Farmer, Kindergarten Teacher, Forensic Scientist and an Attorney, among others. This all-new group is in for a high-stakes summer full of Big Risks and Big Rewards, where one wrong gamble could cost them everything. By the end of the premiere episode, for the first time in Big Brother history, the Houseguests will be presented with a double-or-nothing offer that may be too good to refuse.

CBS’ summer reality hit will again have three weekly episodes. Beginning Sunday, July 11th, the series will air Sundays and Wednesdays from 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT and Thursdays from 8:00-9:01 PM, live ET/delayed PT, featuring the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves.

Immediately following Big Brother‘s premiere event will be the return of the romantic competition series Love Island for its third season debut.

The following 16 new Houseguests will spend the summer competing for $500,000:

Photo Credit: CBS

Name: Alyssa Lopez
Age: 24 (will turn 25 on 7/17/21)
Hometown: Sarasota, Fla.
Current City: Sarasota, Fla.
Occupation: Swimwear Designer

Photo Credit: CBS

Name: Azah Awasum (pronounced AH-suh oh-WAH-sum)
Age: 30
Hometown: Baltimore, Md.
Current City: Baltimore, Md.
Occupation: Director of Sales Operations

Photo Credit: CBS

Name: Brent Champagne
Age: 28
Hometown: Cranston, R.I.
Current City: Cranston, R.I.
Occupation: Flight Attendant

Photo Credit: CBS

Name: Britini D’Angelo (pronounced BRIT-knee)
Age: 24
Hometown: Niagara Falls, N.Y.
Current City: Niagara Falls, N.Y.
Occupation: Kindergarten Teacher

Photo Credit: CBS

Name: Christian Birkenberger
Age: 23
Current City: Harwinton, Conn.
Occupation: General Contractor Assistant

Photo Credit: CBS

Name: Christie Valdiserri (pronounced val-dah-SER-ee)
Age: 27
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.
Current City: North Hollywood, Calif.
Occupation: Professional Dancer

Photo Credit: CBS

Name: Derek Frazier
Age: 29
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.
Current City: Philadelphia, Pa.
Occupation: Safety Officer

Photo Credit: CBS

Name: Derek Xiao (pronounced SH-ow)
Age: 24
Hometown: Baltimore, MD
Current City: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Start-Up Founder

Photo Credit: CBS

Name: Brandon “Frenchie” French
Age: 34
Hometown: Camden, Tenn.
Current City: Clarksville, Tenn.
Occupation: Farmer

Photo Credit: CBS

­­­Name: Hannah Chaddha (pronounced CHA-duh)
Age: 21
Hometown: Chicago, Ill.
Current City: Chicago, Ill.
Occupation: Graduate Student

Photo Credit: CBS

Name: Kyland Young
Age: 29 (will turn 30 on 7/13/21)
Hometown: San Bernardino County, Calif.
Current City: Venice Beach, Calif.
Occupation: Account Executive

Photo Credit: CBS

Name: Sarah Steagall (pronounced STEE-gull)
Age: 27 (will turn 28 on 8/9/21)
Hometown: Boiling Springs, SC
Current City: Ft. Myers, Fla.
Occupation: Forensic Scientist

Photo Credit: CBS

Name: Tiffany Mitchell
Age: 40 (will turn 41 on 8/5/21)
Hometown: Detroit, Mich.
Current City: Detroit, Mich.
Occupation: Phlebotomist

Photo Credit: CBS

Name: Travis Long
Age: 22
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Current City: Honolulu, Hawaii
Occupation: Tech Sales Consultant

Photo Credit: CBS

Name: Whitney Williams
Age: 30
Hometown: Portland, Ore.
Current City: Portland, Ore.
Occupation; Make-Up Artist

Photo Credit: CBS

Name: Xavier Prather (pronounced PRAY-thur)
Age: 27
Hometown: Kalamazoo, Mich.
Current City: Milwaukee, Wis.
Occupation: Attorney