(CBS Local)- Former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson has been a fixture on CBS on Sundays as part of The NFL Today since joining CBS Sports in 2017. Now, beginning in September, viewers will see him on the network daily as Burleson joins CBS This Morning as a co-host alongside Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil.

Burleson served as a guest host of the program during the week of May 17 and now joins the team full-time as part of a new multi-platform deal reached with CBS.

Sooo @nateburleson is back on the @CBSThisMorning set for a little visit. pic.twitter.com/GOWWsUHSKB — Shawna Thomas (@Shawna) June 10, 2021

“Nate is an extremely gifted broadcaster, interviewer and storyteller, whose deep curiosity and enthusiasm is the perfect fit for mornings on CBS,” said Neeraj Khemlani, President and Co-head of CBS News and Stations said in a statement. “His wide range of experience and interests – from news to sports, from music to poetry, and from fashion to cryptocurrency – provides a unique perspective that will deepen the show’s connection with our viewers. He excites audiences in every arena, and we’re fortunate to have Nate joining Gayle and Tony at the table in September.”

Burleson’s new role will also include some yearly appearances on Nickelodeon in different capacities after he debuted on the network earlier this year as part of the kids-themed production of the NFL Wild Card Game. As part of the deal he will continue to provide analysis on The NFL Today alongside Phil Simms, Bill Cowher and Boomer Esiason with host James Brown.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the incredibly talented team at CBS This Morning. This is an extraordinary opportunity, and I look forward to the challenge of upholding the standard set by the legends who came before me,” said Burleson said in a statement. “Life is about being ready for the right opportunities, and I have been preparing for this moment since my first day on television. Having a chance to inform, enhance or simply brighten up the morning for our viewers is an honor. The sport of football and I will always be inextricably intertwined. I feel so fortunate to join CTM while continuing to play a role at the NFL Network, and of course, spending Sundays with the team on THE NFL TODAY.”