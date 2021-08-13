Menu
'It Shows That Anything Is Possible': Kayla Wood On Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse
Kayla Wood explains how she has become one of the top players in the new women's pro lacrosse league called Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse.
'It's Not As Easy As It Looks': Joe Johnson On The Big3 & 18-Year NBA Career
The 7x All-Star talks with us about playing in the Big3 basketball league, created by Ice Cube, and the time he got to live out his dream and play against Michael Jordan.
'Ms. Pat Is A Character On So Many Levels': Theodore Barnes On BET+'s 'The Ms. Pat Show'
Ms. Pat is a comedian with an amazing story. Theodore Barnes shares what it was like to work with the great comedian on her new BET+ series.
Nate Burleson To Join CBS This Morning As Co-Host In Addition To NFL Today Duties
The NFL Today analyst is adding a new co-hosting duty to his plate, joining Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil at the desk.
Brec Bassinger On Becoming A Super Hero And Season 2 Of 'DC's Stargirl': 'Truly Honored'
'Stargirl's Brec Bassinger discusses her excitement for season 2 coming to The CW.
UEFA Super Cup 2021: How To Watch Chelsea Vs. Villareal
The two champions of Europe in the Champions and Europa League meet this week and CBS Sports has you covered.
Travel
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
Final Four Guide: Best Breweries To Visit While You're In Minneapolis
Beer-lovers visiting Minneapolis for the Final Four won’t have to go far to find Minnesota’s most beloved beers. Walk in any direction out of U.S. Bank Stadium and you’ll probably find a bar or restaurant serving craft beers from the Twin Cities, the North Shore and other parts of “The Land of 10,000 Beers." But for hop heads seeking a more direct experience of the state’s brewing culture, there are a few places that need to be on your radar, because they’re well worth the Lyft ride.
Final Four Guide: 5 Restaurants To Try Near U.S. Bank Stadium
In Minneapolis for the Final Four and want to try the restaurants where Minneapolitans love to eat? Look no further. Below are some of the most beloved spots in the City of Lakes within walking distance, or a short Lyft ride, from U.S. Bank Stadium.
Stream The Wyndham Championship
