(CBS) – CBS announced today the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other on Survivor when the Emmy Award-winning series returns for its 41st season with a two-hour premiere, Wednesday, September 22nd at 8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT on CBS and also available to stream live and on demand with the CBS app or Paramount+.

As TV’s preeminent reality series for 20 years, Survivor 41 begins a bold new era this fall with the introduction of exciting fresh elements to the competition, which promise to intensify the battle for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor. As the thrilling competition begins on the beautiful islands of Fiji, 18 determined castaways will be divided into three tribes of six to face a faster, more intense and more dangerous season than ever before. The unpredictable, accelerated pace will test even the strongest super-fan, as supplies are minimal, reward challenges are scarce, and players find themselves faced with advantages that could significantly help their game or, just as easily, extinguish their torch.

“I cannot remember a time when I’ve been this excited to launch a new season of SURVIVOR,” said executive producer and host Jeff Probst. “Survivor 41 features a really likable group of savvy Survivor players, and they are in for the most intense, most difficult and most dangerous season we’ve ever done. We know we have the most loyal fans of any show on television, and we are pumped to bring them a new, exciting season of Survivor!”

For the first time, host Jeff Probst will also take viewers inside the action, addressing the audience directly throughout the season, even letting fans in on some twists before the players are made aware. In addition, junior fans can test their own Survivor skills by playing the new “Game within the Game.” Each week, they’ll have to spot a hidden rebus puzzle within the episode and then solve it.

The individuals competing on season 41 are from diverse backgrounds with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast, and in the end only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor. The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.

The following are the 18 new castaways competing this fall.

Name: Brad Reese

Age: 50

Hometown: Shawnee, Wyo.

Current Residence: Shawnee, Wyo.

Occupation: Rancher

Name: Danny McCray

Age: 33

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Current Residence: Frisco, Texas

Occupation: Ex-NFL player

Name: David Voce

Age: 35

Hometown: Highland, Calif.

Current Residence: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: Neurosurgeon

Name: Deshawn Radden

Age: 26

Hometown: San Bernardino, Calif.

Current Residence: Miami, Fla.

Occupation: Medical student

Name: Eric Abraham

Age: 51

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

Current Residence: San Antonio, Texas

Occupation: Cyber security analyst

Name: Erika Casupanan

Age: 32

Hometown: Niagara Falls, Ont.

Current Residence: Toronto, Ont.

Occupation: Communications manager

Name: Evvie Jagoda

Age: 28

Hometown: Westchester, N.Y.

Current Residence: Arlington, Mass.

Occupation: PhD student

Name: Genie Chen

Age: 46

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

Current Residence: Portland, Ore.

Occupation: Grocery clerk

Name: Heather Aldret

Age: 52

Hometown: Charleston, S.C.

Current Residence: Charleston, S.C.

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom

Name: Jairus Robinson

Age: 20

Hometown: Oklahoma City, Okla.

Current Residence: Oklahoma City, Okla.

Occupation: College student

Name: Liana Wallace

Age: 20

Hometown: Evanston, Ill.

Current Residence: Washington, D.C.

Occupation: College student

Name: Naseer Muttalif

Age: 37

Hometown: Sri Lanka

Current Residence: Morgan Hill, Calif.

Occupation: Sales manager

Name: Ricard Foyé

Age: 31

Hometown: Lynnwood, Wash.

Current Residence: Sedro-Woolley, Wash.

Occupation: Flight attendant

Name: Sara Wilson

Age: 24

Hometown: Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Current Residence: Boston, Mass.

Occupation: Healthcare consultant

Name: Shantel Smith

Age: 34

Hometown: Toronto, Canada

Current Residence: Washington, D.C.

Occupation: Pastor

Name: Sydney Segal

Age: 26

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Law student

Name: Tiffany Seely

Age: 47

Hometown: Forest Hills, Queens, N.Y.

Current Residence: Plainview, N.Y.

Occupation: Teacher

Name: Xander Hastings

Age: 21

Hometown: Jacksonville, Fla.

Current Residence: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: App developer