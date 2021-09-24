(CBS Boston) — Winning in the NFL often requires a little luck when it comes to injuries. The same is true in fantasy football. Injuries are affecting NFL and fantasy football lineups going into Week 3 (as they did in Week 1 and Week 2), and owners must adapt.

Top point-getter Christian McCaffrey left Thursday night’s game with a hamstring injury and did not return. It was obviously too late for owners relying on his production to do anything about it. But it’s not too late to tweak your lineup for the rest of the Week 3 schedule.

CBSSports.com’s Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Adam Aizer have broken down the Week 3 matchups and come up with their best options for you this week. The full list of players is below. To hear their reasoning, check out the video and tune in to the Fantasy Football Today podcast. For more fantasy advice, head over to the CBSSports.com fantasy football section, where the guys have weekly posts each week breaking down the latest news and analysis.

Jamey’s Starts



QB: Daniel Jones, New York Giants vs. Atlanta Falcons, Projected Points: 23.0 (23.6 PPR)

RB: Ty’Son Williams, Baltimore Ravens @ Detroit Lions (Start of the Week), Projected Points: 8.6 (12.2 PPR)

RB: Saquon Barkley, New York Giants vs. Atlanta Falcons, Projected Points: 10.0 (14.0 PPR)

WR: Sterling Shephard, New York Giants vs. Atlanta Falcons, Projected Points: 9.2 (16.7 PPR)

RB: Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Projected Points: 8.2 (13.3 PPR)

TE: Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys, Projected Points: 6.2 (11.3 PPR)

Dave’s Starts

QB: Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs, Projected Points: 22.4 (23.4 PPR)

RB: Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins @ Las Vegas Raiders, Projected Points: 8.6 (13.3 PPR)

RB: James White, New England Patriots vs. New Orleans Saints, Projected Points: 6.2 (10.6 PPR)

TE: Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team @ Buffalo Bills, Projected Points: 4.8 (8.9 PPR)

TE: Jared Cook, Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs, Projected Points: 4.8 (8.6 PPR)

Adam’s Starts

WR: Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens @ Detroit Lions, Projected Points: 11.2 (16.6 PPR)

WR: Kenny Golladay, New York Giants vs. Atlanta Falcons, Projected Points: 8.4 (13.6 PPR)

WR: Odell Beckham, Cleveland Browns vs. Chicago Bears, Projected Points: 7.4 (11.9 PPR)

WR: DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys, Projected Points: 8.8 (13.6 PPR)

Jamey’s Sits

QB: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers, Projected Points: 17.6 (19.1 PPR)

RB: Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns vs. Chicago Bears, Projected Points: 7.8 (10.6 PPR)

RB: Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens, Projected Points: 6.6 (11.4 PPR)

WR: Corey Davis, New York Jets @ Denver Broncos, Projected Points: 6.4 (11.1 PPR)

TE: Jonnu Smith, New England Patriots vs. New Orleans Saints, Projected Points: 4.2 (7.9 PPR)

Dave’s Sits

QB: Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts, Projected Points: 22.6 (23.1 PPR)

RB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Projected Points: 7.4 (11.2 PPR)

RB: James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Arizona Cardinals, Projected Points: 9.6 (13.5 PPR)

WR: Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins @ Las Vegas Raiders, Projected Points: 7.0 (11.2 PPR)

WR: Odell Beckham, Cleveland Browns vs. Chicago Bears, Projected Points: 7.4 (11.9 PPR)

Adam’s Sits

QB: Justin Fields, Chicago Bears @ Cleveland Browns, Projected Points: 17.2 (18.7 PPR)

RB: Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns vs. Chicago Bears, Projected Points: 7.8 (10.6 PPR)

ALL Miami Dolphins @ Las Vegas Raiders

RB: Sony Michel, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Projected Points: 6.4 (8.1 PPR)

DST: Washington, Washington Football Team @ Buffalo Bills, Projected Points: 7.3 (7.3 PPR)