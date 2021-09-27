LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An apparent protest of Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles’ mask policy got violent in Anaheim, California.

Security guards of the famed restaurant clashed with protesters outside its Anaheim location. Video posted to social media showed at least one man being dragged out of the restaurant by several security guards, as some in the crowd yell, “Brutality!”

Officers were called to the scene after it was reported that someone was pepper sprayed. However, police say no one was arrested or hurt.

It’s not clear why protesters targeted Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles, and if they represented a particular group. The protest comes about a week after video of a woman comparing the restaurant’s policies to segregation went viral, according to reports.

Face masks for indoor operations are not required in Orange County, California, but are instead strongly recommended. But individual businesses remain free to enact their own face mask policies.

Further out, face masks remain a requirement for indoor operations of businesses in Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Imperial, and San Luis Obispo counties, and through much of the Bay Area in Northern California, regardless of vaccination status. The state’s mask mandate was allowed to expire in June, but county governments moved to reenact face masks for indoor venues due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, largely from the more contagious Delta variant.

Face masks are also required in the indoor areas of most colleges and universities throughout California.