WATCH: Cubs Fan Catches Foul Ball In Beer, Chugs ItThis Cubs fan happily obliged what has seemingly become an unwritten rule. If you catch a ball in your beer, you have to chug it.

These Getty Pictures Of David Robertson’s Reaction To Gary Sanchez Taking A Groin Shot Are PricelessLook at these series of pictures from Getty Images of David Robertson reaction Gary Sanchez getting a baseball tipped off below the belt.

Browns Uniform Redesign Underway For 2020 RevealIn 2015 the Browns were in dire need of a fresh look and after missing on the redesign they aim to score big in 2020 with a modern look that pays homage to the history of the once great franchise.

WATCH: Browns Stadium Security Practices Taking Down People Running Onto FieldBefore last night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the stadium security got their game reps in too.

This Week In Golf: DeChambeau Wins Northern Trust, Tops FedExCup StandingsBryson DeChambeau emerged from a crowded leaderboard on Saturday and held on to win the Northern Trust and take the FedExCup standings lead.

College Football: How To Watch Opening WeekendThe arrival of Labor Day marks the end of summer and, a new beginning for college football teams everywhere.

Best Places To See Indie Rock In ClevelandNortheast Ohioans looking to take in a killer indie rock show should visit one of these five Cleveland venues

The Baseball Report: Several Top Pitchers Struggling With InjuriesThe Cubs' Yu Darvish, Indians' Trevor Bauer, and Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale all find themselves on the DL nursing various maladies.

Projecting The Browns' Final 53-Man RosterHere's our projection of how we think the Browns 53-man roster will shake out when the dust settles this weekend.

'Occupy Cleveland' Protester Alleges She Was RapedAn Occupy Cleveland protestor claims to have been raped in her tent over the weekend.